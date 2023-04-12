Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,459,000 after buying an additional 2,677,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.