Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $462.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

