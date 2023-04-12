Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.47 and last traded at $87.17. 2,227,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,633,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $462.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after buying an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

