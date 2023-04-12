Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.64

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.64 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,549,978 shares changing hands.

Tavistock Investments Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £44.55 million, a PE ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

