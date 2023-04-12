Tevis Investment Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tevis Investment Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.35. The firm has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

