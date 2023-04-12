Tevis Investment Management Has $1.20 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tevis Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

DIS opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.17.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

