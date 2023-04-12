Tevis Investment Management Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tevis Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The company has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

