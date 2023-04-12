The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 754.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $293.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.