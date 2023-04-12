The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

NYSE HD opened at $293.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

