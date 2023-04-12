The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $293.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

