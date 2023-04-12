The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $31,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.