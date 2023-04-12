The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a report released on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marcus Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCS opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marcus has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Marcus’s payout ratio is -45.45%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 31.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

