The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $87,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

