Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 6.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Visa stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.72. The firm has a market cap of $429.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

