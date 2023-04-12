Threadgill Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

