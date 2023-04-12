Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $214,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.2 %

XYL stock opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

