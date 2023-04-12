Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $238,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 154,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,257,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.98 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $274.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average is $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.