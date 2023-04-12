Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $244,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.69.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $271.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $671.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

