Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $271,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 78,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,615,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,618,000 after buying an additional 186,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

