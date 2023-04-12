Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $276,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $88.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

