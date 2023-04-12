Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

AEP stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

