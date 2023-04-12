Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $8.74 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

