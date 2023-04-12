Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Threadgill Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 321,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,922,000 after buying an additional 55,280 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 316,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.48.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

