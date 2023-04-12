Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

