Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,072 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,398,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.48 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $285.54. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.61.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.54.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

