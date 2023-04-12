Trainline (LON:TRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $226.60

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 226.60 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 235.60 ($2.92), with a volume of 11283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($2.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.60 ($4.89).

Trainline Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,830.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.14.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

