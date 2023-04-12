TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

