Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 169,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,994.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

GOOG opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

