UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 71.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

