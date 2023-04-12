Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Unilever were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after acquiring an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.