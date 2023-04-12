United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $192.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

