Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $247.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $309.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.21.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

