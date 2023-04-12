Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

