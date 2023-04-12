Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 481,202 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,144 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,202 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 361,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,625,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,202,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,828 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

