Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 5,490 Shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 33.36% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 1,554.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNSE opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.94. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

About Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

