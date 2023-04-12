Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $13.57 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 237,915 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Antero Resources worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Antero Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 773,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $8,277,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Antero Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 116,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Antero Resources

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.