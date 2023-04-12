Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $23.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,245 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

