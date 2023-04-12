Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $25.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $25,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,682,000 after buying an additional 157,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

