Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,431 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

