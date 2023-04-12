Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $8.68 Million in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 775,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $21.52.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.