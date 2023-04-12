Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,976 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Crown worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Crown by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 102.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 98,274 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Crown by 30.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Crown Stock Up 0.8 %

CCK opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.