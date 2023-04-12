Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 4,655 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,630,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $163.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $142.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

