Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,969,116 shares of company stock valued at $34,837,651 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

