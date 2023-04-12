Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day moving average of $179.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

