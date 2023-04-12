Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Equifax by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Equifax by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Equifax Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.