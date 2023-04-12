Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $185.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

