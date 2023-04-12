Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 10,373 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Hubbell worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $224.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

