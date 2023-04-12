Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lessened by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 40,171 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,592,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $299,163,000 after buying an additional 113,377 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 923,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 297,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

