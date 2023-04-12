Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,686 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.