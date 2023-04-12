Versor Investments LP Has $813,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $205.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $276.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

